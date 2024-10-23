First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. 90,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,636. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.