First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 20790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $955.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.