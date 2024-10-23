First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 20790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $955.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.
Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.