First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 0.15.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

