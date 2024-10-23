First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $42.35.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.