Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.730-8.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.73-8.80 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.