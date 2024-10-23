Flare Price Hits $0.0143 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $724.45 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,644,329,489 coins and its circulating supply is 50,493,856,241 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

