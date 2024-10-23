FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 22,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 19,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 723,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $491,000.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

