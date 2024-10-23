Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

FFIC stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $60,705.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,880.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.