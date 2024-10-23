Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Acquires 51,372 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 231.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up 0.9% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

