Foundry Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.27. 693,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
