Foundry Financial Group Inc. Sells 291 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,194. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.