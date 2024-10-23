Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Decreased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 91,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 224,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 89,368 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $3,183,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Bank of America cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

