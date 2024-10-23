Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
FCX stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.
Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
