FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWN opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

