FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 969 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

