FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

