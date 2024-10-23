FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.44%.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $233.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $25,464.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $303,392.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $303,392.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,661.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock worth $128,427 in the last ninety days. 13.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

