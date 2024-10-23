GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. ON makes up about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ON were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 319.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $52.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

