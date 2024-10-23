GAM Holding AG Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $19,846,215. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

