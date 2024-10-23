GAM Holding AG Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.36.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

