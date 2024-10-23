GAM Holding AG Sells 24,262 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.42.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $164.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

