GAM Holding AG Sells 27,135 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.4% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

