GAM Holding AG Sells 30,763 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGN. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at $54,202,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,710,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 202,281 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZGN opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Ermenegildo Zegna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

