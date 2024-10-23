Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 273680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gear Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXE

Gear Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Gear Energy news, Director Scott Robinson acquired 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.