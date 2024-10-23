General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in General Mills by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in General Mills by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,870.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,311. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

GIS opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

