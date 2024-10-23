Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
GPC stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 758,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.82. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genuine Parts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.