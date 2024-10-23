Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 6.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 1,983,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,593,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gevo Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $711.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 775,600 shares of company stock valued at $535,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

