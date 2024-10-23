Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $38.54.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is This NVIDIA Backed Robotics Stock a Buy As It Nears Expansion?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.