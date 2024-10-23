Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

