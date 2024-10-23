Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 97,479 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,479 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 128.2% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.