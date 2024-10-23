Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $459,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.03. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

