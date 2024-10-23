Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $79.54 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350,843 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $79,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

