Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,516 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,939,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,697,000 after buying an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NVO stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

