Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 101 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $111.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

