GMX Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, GMX has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $212.33 million and $10.48 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for $21.77 or 0.00033044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GMX

GMX launched on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,754,815 tokens. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

