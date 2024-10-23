GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 305164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.20 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

GoGold Resources Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.27 million, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

