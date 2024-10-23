Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Lifted by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 2.4% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 441.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL remained flat at $100.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.