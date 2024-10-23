Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Get Grab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.