Gravity Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $246.79 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03229594 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,771,534.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

