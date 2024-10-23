Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,216 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.42. 15,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.