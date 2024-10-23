Greenleaf Trust Acquires 354 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.38. 654,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.