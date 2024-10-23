Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.