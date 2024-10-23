Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,822,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 355,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 155,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

