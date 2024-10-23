Greenleaf Trust Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $757.39. The stock had a trading volume of 342,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,128. The firm has a market cap of $326.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $701.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.62 and a 52 week high of $773.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

