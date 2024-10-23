Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $569.37. The company had a trading volume of 187,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The firm has a market cap of $525.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $584.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.30.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

