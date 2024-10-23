Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $387.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTY. Stephens upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $182,156.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,323.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $182,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,323.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $25,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,871.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,190 shares of company stock worth $336,300 in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

