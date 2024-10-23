Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 618 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,664. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

