Guidance Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.36. 8,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,588. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

