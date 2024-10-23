Guidance Capital Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.