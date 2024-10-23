Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,330,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 348,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 15,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

